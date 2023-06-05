WWE is reportedly opening tonight’s RAW with a huge non-title match – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience adds that GUNTHER vs. Owens will take up a big chunk of the opening segment of RAW, perhaps with 10-20 minutes of action.

WWE previously announced that Cody Rhodes will discuss Brock Lesnar during MizTV on tonight’s RAW. Word now is that Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley are scheduled to interrupt Rhodes, possibly to set up Cody vs. Dominik.

Tonight’s RAW is also scheduled to feature the debut of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who were called up from WWE NXT in the WWE Draft. They are set to face new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s show, but there’s no word yet on if this is a non-title bout.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV to discuss Brock Lesnar

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Damian Priest

