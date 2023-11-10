WWE will be in Columbus Ohio later this evening for its weekly SmackDown program. Ahead of the show PW Insider has released several notes, which includes an update on a huge star making their return.

We previously reported that AJ Styles was set to return on this evening’s SmackDown after being absent for the last month. However, Insider now reports that the Phenomenal One’s return may be pushed back.

However, Jey Uso is expected to be at this evening’s SmackDown along with Cody Rhodes, who was locally advertised in the Ohio market. The latest lineup for SmackDown can be found here.