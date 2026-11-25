Logan Paul’s WWE in-ring return appears to be on the horizon.

After spending the past six months on the sidelines with a torn triceps, which he suffered during a tag-team match against The Street Profits at the May 23 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Paul is being advertised for an upcoming match.

Despite the injury, Paul has maintained a presence on WWE programming as a member of The Vision.

On Wednesday, November 25, the official Madison Square Garden account on X announced that Paul will be competing at the annual post-Christmas WWE live event at the iconic New York City venue.

“JUST ANNOUNCED,” the social media statement began. “Logan Paul will be in action at WWE Holiday Live Tour at The Garden on Dec 26!”