A new member could very well be debuting on WWE television later this week.

Former NJPW standout Hikuleo is expected to be backstage for Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky.

Although he officially signed with WWE nearly a year ago and was initially designated for the NXT brand, Hikuleo never debuted on the developmental show. Sources indicate that WWE has always viewed him as a main roster talent, and plans now appear to reflect that, with NXT seemingly being bypassed altogether.

Given the current turmoil surrounding The Bloodline storyline, there is speculation that Hikuleo could be introduced as part of that angle.

The son of WWE legend Haku, Hikuleo spent close to a decade with New Japan Pro Wrestling, capturing multiple championships and making appearances for AEW and TNA along the way.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the WWE debut of Hikuleo continues to surface.

