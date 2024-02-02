A big report from today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to head journalist Dave Meltzer, a top WWE star, billed as one of the biggest of the modern era, is very unhappy with Triple H for how he responded to the media about the Vince McMahon lawsuit. While this star remained anonymous, a direct quote was given to the Observer, which you can read below.

He’s the f’n cerebral assassin, best politicking dude in history, literally wormed his way from a green, entry level wrestler into a (still, average wrestler) absolute top of the office, executive, you think he doesn’t pay attention to what’s going on around him? Think he did that without knowing every little thing everywhere in that company? Yet somehow this slipped past his radar? The thing about that place is if TKO starts cleaning house, they’re gonna show up with a bucket and some Lysol, then realize that shits in the walls, in the floorboards, they’re gonna have to bring out the sledgehammer (because) that shit is gonna turn into a demolition job. Down to the foundation, sledgehammer pun not intended.

Triple H told the media at the post-Royal Rumble press conference that he had not read the Janel Grant lawsuit, and was hoping to move past it and focus on the show. Many in the WWE Universe, including fans and analysts, were not pleased with The Game’s response.

