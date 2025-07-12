WWE runs the Nationwide Arena in Nashville, TN. tonight to kick off a busy weekend for the company, which includes tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Saturday’s WWE NXT: The Great American Bash and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock, as well as WWE Evolution 2 on Sunday night.

Featured below are some backstage news and notes heading into tonight’s WWE SmackDown show:

* Sol Ruca is set to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will mark her official TV debut on WWE’s main roster. As noted, she will face Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez and Kairi Sane.

* Jelly Roll is set to make his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The current plan is for Jelly Roll to compete in a tag team match next month, where he will team up with Randy Orton. As noted, he is also scheduled to work against Logan Paul in some part of the equation, likely as one of he and Orton’s opponents.

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown and is scheduled to appear on the show. She will have her final “face-to-face” segment with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton ahead of their co-main event showdown at WWE Evolution 2.

* Several RAW stars are also backstage, including WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Sheamus. They’re expected to compete in dark matches following the broadcast exclusively for the live crowd in Nashville, TN. Whether or not they turn up on the broadcast itself remains to be seen.

