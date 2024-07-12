The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 continues tonight, and things involving the big picture for the “Biggest Party of the Summer” in Cleveland on August 3 will become clear by the end of the show.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, Wrestle Votes has released a big spoiler for one of the top stories that will be told during the show.

By the end of the 7/12 episode of WWE SmackDown in Worcester, the WWE SummerSlam 2024 main event between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa will be made official.

Additionally, future WWE Hall of Fame legend Randy Orton will somehow be intertwined in the Rhodes-Sikoa mix.

future WWE Hall of Fame legend Randy Orton will somehow be intertwined in the Rhodes-Sikoa mix.