A major change to the WWE roster landscape was made official during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

After making a surprise appearance on last week’s blue brand broadcast to attack Cody Rhodes following Rhodes’ match against Ricky Saints, Gunther returned again on the 5/9 edition of SmackDown, this time alongside Paul Heyman.

During the segment, it was officially announced that “The Ring General” is now a member of the SmackDown roster.

That wasn’t the only noteworthy development involving Gunther, either.

Heyman presented Gunther with a contract to sign, which was later revealed to be for an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy.

Before the contract signing could be completed, however, Cody Rhodes interrupted the segment as his music hit and he made his way to the ring.

Gunther was visibly annoyed by the interruption and made it clear he felt the spotlight was being taken away from him during what he considered his moment. Rather than continue with the segment, Gunther ultimately exited the ring without signing the contract.

The teased showdown between Rhodes and Gunther at Clash in Italy now appears inevitable, even if the official signature has yet to happen.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.