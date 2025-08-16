– The WWE blue brand has just grown in size by one. During the opening segment of the August 15 episode of WWE SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared and announced that Sami Zayn has officially moved from the Raw roster to the SmackDown roster.

🚨 🚨 🚨 @SamiZayn is OFFICIALLY on SmackDown, and he's already got some help in the form of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/jC47QN0HlU — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2025

– The ‘We Want Kross’ movement was alive-and-well in ‘Beantown’ on Friday night, with “We Want Kross” chants breaking out from the WWE Universe in attendance inside the TD Garden in Boston during the opening segment. Featured below is a video excerpt of the chants, which broke out during Sami Zayn’s opening promo segment with Solo Sikoa and The MFT’s.

“We Want Kross” chants broke out on SmackDown tonight. pic.twitter.com/J6ifwRMi7K — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 16, 2025

– Kross took to X and responded to the “We Want Kross” chants during the 8/15 SmackDown, writing, “I hear you.”

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 8/15/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.