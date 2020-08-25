Big WWE Universal Title Match Announced for Payback

Roman Reigns will make his return to the ring at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view will feature a No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title. New WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will defend against Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Reigns, Strowman and The Fiend will be on Friday’s SmackDown to sign the contract for the match.

As noted, Reigns returned to WWE at the end of last night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view and took out The Fiend and Strowman, right after Strowman dropped the title to The Fiend.

WWE Payback will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)

