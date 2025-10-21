As promised, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce delivered an update on Seth Rollins and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw.

Kicking off the show was Adam Pearce in the ring, who was soon joined by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with “The Oracle” Paul Heyman.

The former members of The Vision were shown walking to the ring together, with Breakker carrying Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder.

Pearce then made it official that due to Rollins injuries, he is announcing that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is now vacant.

He also revealed that a battle royal will take place on tonight’s WWE Raw show in Sacramento, CA., with the winner moving on to face CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event for the vacant title.

