There are some incorrect WWE WrestlePalooza rumors making the rounds today.

Reports surfaced today stemming from talk on social media suggesting that ESPN and YouTube TV were on the verge of announcing a last-minute deal that would give YTTV subscribers access to ESPN Unlimited, and by extension, tonight’s WWE WrestlePalooza event.

According to sources within ESPN, however, there is no such agreement in place and no deal will be announced today.

So, for fans holding out hope due to the online speculation, it appears those rumors are unfounded and there is nothing to them at this time.

