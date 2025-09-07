Wrestling has a longtime appeal with fans around the world, and its intense action also attracts gambling sponsors. These partnerships aim to combine the thrill of wrestling with various betting options for fans, such as contests based on real-time WWE matches or live wager on MLW events. Here’s a look at some of the largest gambling sponsors in wrestling and key platforms offering wrestling betting.

BetOnline and Major League Wrestling (MLW)

In early 2023, Major League Wrestling (MLW), one of the fastest-growing wrestling organizations, announced BetOnline as its official sportsbook partner and title sponsor. This deal coincided with MLW’s launch of its weekly show, MLW Underground Wrestling, on the REELZ cable network, showcasing stars like Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross, and Jacob Fatu. BetOnline’s partnership helps MLW connect with its passionate fans by introducing new gambling products aimed at the wrestling audience.

This collaboration reflects a broader trend of online casino platforms integrating with entertainment media to expand visibility and deliver more seamless experiences. A similar model can be seen with Telegram casinos, where casino games are accessed directly through Telegram chats, offering a new way to enjoy gambling. You can learn more about Telegram gambling bots, with a full comparison here, to see what options are available.

DraftKings and WWE Partnership

DraftKings, a major US fantasy sports and betting operator, became WWE’s official gaming partner in March 2021. This was the first time WWE partnered with a free-to-play gaming operator. The partnership kicked off with a free-to-play pool at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021 – WWE’s flagship event.

Through this deal, DraftKings gained exclusive rights to WWE media assets and branding for pay-per-view events. This allows DraftKings to integrate WWE content into its gaming products, offering fans interactive experiences linked to WWE storylines and matches. The partnership features free-to-play pools and contests designed around WWE events, combining sports entertainment with gaming.

Notable WWE Betting Platforms

Besides the two biggest sponsors in wrestling, fans can also enjoy services from several notable platforms that offer a strong suit of WWE betting options. Betway supports pre-match and live betting on WWE matches, while BetWinner features a wide selection of WWE content including esports and virtual sports categories.

VBet, on the other hand, provides numerous WWE betting markets with competitive odds, as well as live betting and streaming features. Meanwhile, 22Bet offers multiple bet types on WWE events, mobile apps for both Android and iOS, 24/7 customer support, and various odds formats to suit different preferences. These platforms broaden the range of betting options available to wrestling fans, making WWE wagering more accessible and diverse.

The big sponsors have showcased the importance of gambling sponsorships in wrestling, with BetOnline and DraftKings holding official partnership roles. They integrate betting opportunities with the sport’s storytelling and events to create an even more intense and dramatic experience for fans. Complementing them are bookmakers like Betway, BetWinner, LVBet, and 22Bet, which provide fans a broad range of betting options on WWE events. Together, these sponsors and platforms continue to diversify the wrestling industry and offer fans different ways to enjoy wrestling beyond the ring.

Image Source: unsplash.com