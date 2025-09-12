With WrestleMania 43 in 2027 set to emanate from Saudi Arabia for the first time, speculation has already begun over which megastars could be brought in for the blockbuster event.

As noted, Saudi Arabia are looking to spend as much money as necessary to make the rumored WrestleMania 43 show in their land the biggest pro wrestling show ever, with multiple stars and legends from the past expected to return.

One name at the center of talks is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that sources close to the Saudi General Entertainment Authority not only confirmed the WrestleMania deal but also noted “they claimed negotiations for Dwayne Johnson were advancing and they believed the deal was close to being finalized.”

At this point nothing has been confirmed on WWE’s side, but Meltzer added, “The impression is that the final payment number for the show will be affected by whether or not they get The Rock in the main event. The idea is that the individual payoff for Johnson would be multiple times that of any pro wrestler for any event in history.”

According to reports, WWE is expected to clear more than $100 million for the weekend of WrestleMania 43 in the Kingdom. From the Saudi perspective, the desired marquee matchup appears to be the 54-year-old Johnson against either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns.

An official announcement for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia is expected Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, NV.