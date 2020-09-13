During an appearance on WINCLY, Bill Apter spoke on the long history between Roman Reigns’ family and Paul Heyman. Here’s what he had to say:

So Paul Heyman, as you know was a photographer for the wrestling magazines, and back in the day those days when he was a photographer, he was with The Grand Wizard, Freddie Blassie, Captain Lou Albano. Captain Lou Albano, hmm, very interesting. He managed The Wild Samoans Afa and Sika. Well, who is Sika’s son? Roman Reigns. So Paul Heyman has kept his relationship through the years with Sika, and Sika always trusted him as did Afa.

So Sika got to his son and said, ‘listen, do business with this guy. He can get you someplace. It doesn’t matter what the fans do. The fans booed us. We made a million dollars. Go into this guy.’ So it was Sika who convinced his son to go with Paul Heyman. That’s a great story, right? People loved it. We got a few thousand views on every one of them saying, ‘wow, Apter doing what he does best,’ and they love that thing.