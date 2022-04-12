NWA President Billy Corgan recently joined the Under The Ring podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he believes Tommy Lee and Vince Neil from the legendary rock band Motley Crue would have been an excellent pro-wrestling tag team. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Motley Crue could have been a good wrestling tag team:

“Right off the top of my head, like imagine Vince Neil and Tommy Lee from Motley Crue as a tag team. Like The Freebirds, but more like an 80s rocker type of thing. It’d definitely draw money, right?”

Believes Jon Moxley would be an excellent rockstar:

“In the reverse, Moxley. Moxley has a rockstar charisma. He just does. Rockstars have a kind of weird thing where you kind of can’t stop looking at them People usually akin it to beauty, and there are, of course, beautiful rockstars. Moxley has got that weird thing like Kurt Cobain had, like Iggy Pop has. You just kind of look at him. He’s got kind of a rugged charisma, and I’m sure his wife would agree. You could definitely see Moxley fronting a band.”

