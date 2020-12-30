During his interview with Wrestlezone, Bill Eadie, better known to wrestling fans as Ax of Demolition, spoke on what he wants his personal legacy in wrestling to be. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, I just want everybody to know that I was an honest guy. I never tried to cheat anybody or step on anybody’s toes. I let my performance in the ring and my interviews set the tone for my characters, whether it was Masked Superstar or Ax. When you talk to the guys,” Eadie explained, “ I think that they realize and they’ve voiced to me quite often that I worked hard in the ring and I wasn’t trying to kill or squash anybody, I was trying to make money and provide for my family.

Credit: Wrestlezone.