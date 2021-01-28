WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves to discuss the current WWE product, where the former two-time Universal champion agrees with the Undertaker in saying that the product is softer. He also adds that his Royal Rumble opponent, Drew McIntyre, is one of the guys who has proven he belongs. Highlights are below.

How he paid his dues earlier in his career:

When you hear the comments about me coming back and doing one or two matches a year? How you know people were like; ‘he doesn’t deserve it?’ He never paid his dues, he was never on the road and these people are on the road. Man people forget very quickly what all of us did back in the day. So I earned the spot that I’m in now and again I’m one of the luckiest guys in the world.

Agrees that this generation’s product is softer, but praises Drew McIntyre:

Yes, I believe comparatively to my era that the business is soft. The business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different. Mega superstars that were bigger than life, but it’s hard in this generation, seemingly to build those people. There are a couple of people who have made it beyond relying upon the public to do that, and they forced their way up and they’ve earned their spot. Drew McIntyre is one of them.

(H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)