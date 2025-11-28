The latest event from Real American Freestyle Wrestling, the project originally launched by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, which has featured Kurt Angle and others in commentary and additional roles at their past events, has another big pro wrestling-related name involved once again.

Ahead of the RAF 03 event in “The Windy City” of Chicago, Illinois later this evening, it has been confirmed that WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg will be in the house for the show.

Commenting on the news via social media today was none other than UFC legend and fellow RAF personality Chael Sonnen.

“REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE in CHICAGO,” West Linn, Oregon’s finest wrote via his official X account. “Many of the great Pro Wrestlers of the past, who paid their dues and earned their respect, are here.”

Sonnen jokingly added, “Oh; So is Bill Goldberg.”

RAF 03 will stream live via FOX Nation, produced by Eric Bischoff, and featuring David Sahadi as director.

The show this evening is expected to break the company’s short-lived all-time attendance record.

