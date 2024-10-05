– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was featured backstage at the start of the premium live event portion of WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Saturday evening. Michael Cole noted that “The Game” promises a historical announcement for tonight’s show. The WWE CCO also shared this photo of himself and Metro Boomin’ backstage at the show.

– Speaking of backstage at the show, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg is not only backstage at WWE Bad Blood, but is sitting ringside tonight. Also backstage from WWE NXT are Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Trick Williams and Jeremy Borash.