A pair of bad asses with NFL and WWE backgrounds met on the football field over the weekend.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and former NFL player for the Atlanta Falcons, Bill Goldberg, and current WWE Intercontinental Champion and former NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens, Bron Breakker, met on the gridiron at a big college football game this past Saturday afternoon.

At the Baylor Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes game on September 21, the two met for a cool photo at mid field, which WWE shared via social media.

Goldberg’s son, Gage Goldberg, plays for the Buffaloes.

