WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has offered a brief update on his path to the ring one final time.

The 58-year-old legend is expected to have his retirement match sometime in 2025, with previous comments pointing to a bout during the summer. On a recent episode of the Carcast podcast, Goldberg discussed where things currently stand in terms of his preparation.

“I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man. Done a little kickboxing on the weekends. I’m getting there man, I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Goldberg also confirmed he’s currently healthy and staying disciplined during this phase of his training.

“Believe me, it’s been really tough to control myself but I think I’m on a good schedule. I’m injury free as of right now.”

He also addressed the progress he’s made with his shoulder, comparing his rehab approach to restoring a classic car.

“Much better. I mean, geez, I can do things with it — I couldn’t do anything with it in December. It’s one of those things — it’s like rebuilding a car. You’ve got to strip it down to the bare minimum and sequentially build it in a logical form. It applies with a vehicle, it applies with your body. I can’t get overzealous and put sh*t on before it’s time. It’s a very slow process but I think the way I’m going about it is hopefully gonna work.”

While no date or opponent has been confirmed yet, Goldberg’s return continues to build anticipation as he prepares to close out his iconic career on his own terms.

