Bill Goldberg is 58 years old.

His body has been through the ringer after a life long pursuit of athletic excellence in the professional football and wrestling fields.

And he’s ready to do it one more time.

Ahead of his retirement match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg spoke on his Carcast podcast about his physical state heading into, and coming out of, his last dance.

“I don’t give a f**k how I feel walking out of there, I’ll be perfectly honest with you,” Goldberg stated. “This is all or nothing. At 58 and with the injuries that I’ve had, there’s no question that I’ve compromised a little bit, but like I said the other night, I don’t give a flying f**k if I walk in there with a football helmet, two knee braces and my arm in a sling — it doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I’m a little hobbled and I won’t be 100-percent.”

Goldberg continued, “I’m bringing it, that’s the only way I know how to go. When the clock ticks and it’s time to get in the ring, it doesn’t matter if I’m ready or not, because I better be ready.”

The pro wrestling legend will be ready to go on July 12, 2025, when WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live via NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Make sure to join us here on 7/12 for live results coverage of the show.

