Things got chaotic moments after Triple H unveiled the WWE Crown Jewel Championship title belt at WWE Bad Blood on Saturday night.

Following the promised historical announcement from the WWE Chief Content Officer, while he was still standing in the ring, the theme for GUNTHER hit and the reigning WWE World Champion made his way to the ring.

“The Ring General” pointed out Bill Goldberg in the crowd and mentioned how he told Bret Hart that Goldberg was his favorite wrestler as a kid. He told Goldberg that wasn’t true, asking how a wrestling technician like himself could grow up idolizing a one-trick pony like Goldberg.

Goldberg kept his cool until GUNTHER went one step too far, pointing out Goldberg’s son, Gage Goldberg, sitting next to him in the crowd. He made a crack about Gage needing a better father than Bill, which led to Goldberg taking off his hat, hopping the barricade and being restrained by ringside security.

Sami Zayn ended up running out and attacking GUNTHER from behind in the ring, and Goldberg ended up in the ring as well. Goldberg was acknowledged one final time to the crowd as his theme played and fans chanted “Goldberg! Goldberg!”

Watch video highlights of Bill Goldberg’s segment from the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event from October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. via the media players embedded below.