‘Da Man is back!

As expected, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg is back in WWE.

The pro wrestling icon, a former WCW and WWE Champion, made his way to the ring to interrupt new WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER as he was cutting his first promo since regaining the title.

Goldberg made his way out to his iconic theme song and confronted GUNTHER in the ring. He brought up GUNTHER starting something with he and his family that hasn’t been resolved.

Bill Goldberg then told GUNTHER that it happened in Atlanta, and that’s where he’s going to deal with it, because at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, GA. on July 12, “You’re next!” WWE then confirmed the match after the commercial break that followed the segment.