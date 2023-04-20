WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has had recent talks about doing his own retirement tour.

As noted, Goldberg expressed frustration this week over how he has not had a proper retirement match in WWE as he had a “handshake understanding” with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that the retirement match would happen following the loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. You can click here for what Goldberg had to say, including comments on his own potential four-city retirement tour, which came after he previously mentioned a possible retirement match in Israel.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Goldberg met with at least one international promoter while in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Week.

It was noted that the meeting was related to Goldberg possibly having a farewell tour or celebration show to presumably close out his career. The idea is that this would take place in Israel and perhaps other countries, which is in line with the aforementioned interview comments that Goldberg made this week.

There’s no word yet on how far Goldberg’s talks with the international promoter went, or who the other party is, but it sounds like he is actually working on his own plans to wrap up his in-ring career.

