Bill Goldberg’s latest private signing appearance has turned into a point of frustration for one vendor.

K&S WrestleFest publicly stated that the WWE Hall of Famer no-showed a scheduled private signing with them, despite being on site for another booking.

In a statement posted to social media, K&S wrote the following:

“Unfortunately Goldberg PRIVATE Signing did not happen .. We had all our items laid out ready to sign as Goldberg was doing another Private for another vendor. After he was done, he got up and said he was done.. He walked out past our stuff, and left.. We are all super disappointed, and frustrated… My apologies to all…”

Goldberg, who recently wrapped up his in-ring career, was in New York this weekend as one of the featured guests at Big Event EXS.

He was spotted talking with Sting and meeting with fans throughout the day.

Several attendees who commented on the K&S post noted they had positive interactions with the star at the convention, even as the private signing issue made the rounds online.

