The road to the retirement match of Bill Goldberg has begun.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend announced heading into the New Year that he would be returning to the squared circle one last time in 2025 for his official retirement match in WWE.

Goldberg has mentioned in past media appearances that he went to South America to undergo stem cell therapy in preparation for his last in-ring showdown, and that he would be medically and physically cleared “in a very short period of time.”

Apparently that time has come.

On Saturday, the pro wrestling legend surfaced on social media and shared a photo of the “in-ring crew” he put together to help him get ready for his last hurrah.

“And the grind begins…..assembling my in-ring crew,” Goldberg wrote via his official Facebook page.

There has yet to be an official announcement regarding when, where, or against whom Goldberg will be wrestling in his WWE retirement match.

We will keep you posted as additional information about Bill Goldberg’s retirement match continues to surface.