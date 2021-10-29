WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg says he has just one match left on his contract.

We noted earlier this year how Goldberg revealed that his WWE contract runs through 2023, and calls for two matches per year. Goldberg then lost to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in January, and took another loss to then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in August.

When WWE announced Goldberg vs. Lashley in the No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, there was speculation on a special contract being done up for Saudi Arabia, or WWE possibly re-arranging the contract and using one of the two 2022 matches for Crown Jewel. It looks like that is what happened.

Goldberg spoke with Ring Rules while in the Kingdom for Crown Jewel earlier this month, as seen in the video below, and revealed that he has just one match left on his contract.

“I still feel as though I can wrestle, I still feel as though I can entertain,” Goldberg said of his WWE future. “After this match I have one more match on my contract, and that’s it. We’ll see what happens, you never know.”

Goldberg, who turns 55 at the end of December, also commented on possibly teaming with his son Gage to take on Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio.

“Oh you never know, you never know what the next day brings,” he said. “So if people want that, we’ll see if we can give them what they want. You never know.”

There is no word on when WWE plans to bring Goldberg back for that last contracted match, but we will keep you updated. You can see his interview with Ring Rules below, which was recorded before the No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere win over Lashley at Crown Jewel:

