WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Soundsphere Magazine to hype up his WWE championship showdown with Drew McIntyre at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay per view. During the interview the former two-time Universal champion discussed how he used to get mad at fans who would mistake him for Stone Cold Steve Ausin, specifically during the era when both guys were at the top of their respective companies.

Well firstly he should be flattered because I’m a hell of lot better looking than he is. It used to really p*ss both of us off. We’ve talked about this exponentially because I like to say we’re pretty good friends. I always took it personally and it made me mad because Steve Austin is, like, 250lbs and I was like 285lbs / 290lbs. So I thought that if they thought I was Steve, then they thought I was small… I took that as a slight. Not because they thought I was Steve Austin the awesome wrestler, but because I was small. So there’s another layer to it. Throughout the years we used to both get really p*ssed off, now I think it’s hilarious. We actually try to bring it up to each other when it happens. It’s pretty fun.

