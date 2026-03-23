A WWE Hall of Fame legend is coming to a car show.
Bill Goldberg has been announced for The Town of Hempstead Spring Dust-Off Car Show on May 3.
The following announcement was released this week with the details.
Engines are revving and the countdown is on!
The Town of Hempstead Spring Dust-Off Car Show is returning to Town Park Point Lookout on Sunday, May 3rd, and Supervisor John Ferretti is inviting everyone to join Long Island’s largest car show back on the South Shore. Hundreds of incredible vehicles will be on display and competing for awards.
This year’s event will also feature appearances by Dave Kindig, Kev Dogg, Richard Rawlings, and Bill Goldberg, along with live entertainment, a touch-a-truck experience, a kids’ zone, movie cars, a beer garden, and plenty of food and vendors.
The show runs 10 AM – 4 PM and is FREE for spectators, with gates opening at 7 AM for registered vehicles.
All makes and models are welcome to participate, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, slingshots, trikes, and specialty vehicles.
Vehicle pre-registration is $25 and $30 the day of the event.
Sign up today at townofhempsteadevents.com.
Bring the family, meet automotive legends, and experience a full day of horsepower by the ocean!