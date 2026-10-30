WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is headed to ABC.

The former WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to appear on the November 4 episode of “Shark Tank,” where he will take part in a business pitch for his company, HeroCovers.

The upcoming episode has been titled “Kevin in a Head Lock.”

Goldberg is a co-founder of HeroCovers, a company specializing in photo-realistic car covers designed to transform garages into automotive showcases.

The company produces customized covers that give vehicles the appearance of different designs, with HeroCovers securing official licensing agreements with several major brands and organizations.

Among those listed in promotional material are NASCAR, Hot Wheels, the NBA, Shelby, Mazda, RealTree and Falcon Motorsports.

Goldberg’s appearance will mark another crossover between the professional wrestling world and the popular ABC business series.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page previously appeared on “Shark Tank” back in 2014.

The Goldberg episode airs Wednesday, November 4, on ABC.