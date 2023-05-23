WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg suffered a head wound during a tractor accident this week.

Goldberg took to Instagram to share photos of the open wound, joking that he is now 0-1 with a t-post on his tractor.

“#tpost 1 , Goldberg 0 #happytuesday #aintgottimetobleed #lifeonthefarm #clutz #tractor #shootingrange #mishap #gotcolor #hardway #wrestling #oldschool #fleshwound #hardhead #spear #jackhammer #whosnext #superglue #texas [winking face emoji] #tisbutafleshwound,” he wrote.

Goldberg’s rep told TMZ Sports that he suffered the wound while working on his Texas farm on Tuesday. He was out getting work done when he bumped his head on the tractor. Goldberg said the injury is nothing serious and “just a flesh wound.” He added that he plans to just super glue the wound shut.

You can see photos below:

