An update has surfaced regarding the WWE in-ring return of Bill Goldberg for his retirement match.

On the latest episode of his Carcast podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg hinted that his retirement match in WWE is set for “this summer.” He emphasized his intense preparation, acknowledging the challenge of performing in front of an audience while holding himself to a “very high standard.”

Goldberg previously revealed that he has been undergoing stem cell therapy to address a shoulder issue and get in peak condition for the match. His latest podcast episode includes extensive discussion about the treatment process.

Last year, Goldberg and GUNTHER teased a potential in-ring showdow at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in Atlanta, GA., fueling speculation about a possible matchup.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.