Gage Goldberg continues to keep the door open for a potential career in professional wrestling once his football days are over.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is currently a junior and walk-on linebacker at the University of Colorado, where he has begun seeing increased playing time this season.

During an appearance on the Colorado Football Coaches Show this week, Gage was asked whether professional wrestling remains a possibility for him after football.

“Yes, sir, it’s definitely there,” Goldberg said.

While Gage has expressed interest in wrestling before, he revealed that his father wasn’t always supportive of the idea. According to Gage, Bill Goldberg was strongly opposed to him entering the business when he was younger.

“Actually, when I was younger, he didn’t want me to do it whatsoever,” Gage said. “And then once he started to go back, once I started to get involved a little bit, then it started to change.”

Bill’s stance apparently softened as Gage became more involved during his father’s later WWE run. Gage said the decision is now his to make, and it’s an opportunity he would welcome once his football career is finished.

“It’s up to me,” he continued. “So, I mean, I would love to do it. Honestly, I would love to have that opportunity to do it, and I feel like it would be a great thing to do after football.”

Gage previously revealed in a 2024 interview that Paul “Triple H” Levesque had spoken to him about potentially pursuing a WWE career.

He was also offered a WWE NIL deal at one point, although Bill Goldberg ultimately declined the offer on his son’s behalf because he felt the money being offered was too low.