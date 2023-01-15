The Vince McMahon docuseries is still being worked on after it was first announced in 2020 during a WWE conference call.

Bill Simmons was named the executive producer for the series, while Chris Smith, the director behind Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, was set as the director.

Stephanie McMahon previously said in 2021 the docuseries was scheduled to release in 2022, but last July it was reported the docuseries was no longer part of the Netflix slate.

In June, it was reported that the WWE board was investigating a secret $3 million settlement McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

More reports regarding McMahon’s alleged misconduct and hush money later came out. He would retire as WWE CEO on July 22, 2022, only to come back as the board’s Chairman earlier this month.

Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons commented on the docuseries about McMahon.

“Vince hasn’t really spoken publicly about all the allegation and the NDAs that he signed, and all that stuff, we haven’t heard him talk about it. He can say, ‘I took a break.’ We probably won’t (hear him talk about it). That’s why I feel like he’s coming back to sell it and then he’s out. He probably just wants to cash in. I think it really probably did bother him though that things were going so well without him. Think about that, he’s had this thing…I’m working on this massive docuseries right now about him, which is, obviously that keeps evolving. This guy has been doing this since 1976. This is his. This was a local promotion that he blew up into a whole thing. I think he honestly kind of lost it, that it was doing well without him. You have something for five decades and then, ‘Oh, it’s gonna fall apart now.’ No, actually, it’s not gonna fall apart. It’s doing better,” said Simmons when discussing the potential of WWE selling the company.

Quotes via Fightful