One of professional wrestling’s most legendary territories is making a comeback.

Razor Pro Wrestling and PRODUCE Wrestling announced on Monday that Mid-South Wrestling, the promotion famously operated by the late Bill Watts during the 1980s, will be relaunched in 2027.

The announcement comes less than a week after Bill Watts passed away at the age of 87.

The revived promotion will hold its first event on February 21, 2027, at Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with additional shows being planned throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas.

Ben Brecheen of Razor Pro Wrestling and Adam Abdalla of PRODUCE Wrestling, who also founded Orange Crush, will oversee the new venture.

Several recognizable names have already been confirmed for the debut event, including AEW stars Adam Priest and Bryan Keith, Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin and actor-turned-wrestler Paul Walter Hauser, who recently announced his departure from MLW.

Other advertised performers include Effy, Marko Stunt, Gringo Loco, Cappuccino Jones, Kody Lane, Tracy Williams and Charli Evans. More talent announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Brecheen commented on the philosophy behind the project.

“With Razor Pro, we wanted to do something different. We set out to showcase the best from the region and put them in the ring with some of the best talent from around the country,” he said.

The original Mid-South Wrestling became one of the most influential territories in the country under Watts’ leadership during the 1980s, featuring stars such as Junkyard Dog, Ted DiBiase and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

The promotion eventually transitioned into the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF) as Watts attempted to compete on a larger national stage with the then-WWF. Watts ultimately sold the company to Jim Crockett Promotions in 1987.

The revival also follows PRODUCE Wrestling’s announcement earlier this month that it would be going on hiatus after its November events, with plans to resume operations in 2027.

Tickets for the February 21 Mid-South Wrestling relaunch event are already on sale at Stubs.net. Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Central, with the show beginning at 2 p.m.