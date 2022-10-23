While appearing on John Bradshaw Layfield and Gerald Brisco’s ‘Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw’ show, Bill Watts talked about his recent health struggle.

The wrestler and promoter opened up about his recent battle with COVID and viral pneumonia. He was hospitalized for several months. He’ll turn 84 in May 2023.

“For the last four to five months, I got the worst strain of COVID and viral pneumonia and I really fought for my life. I’ve been in the hospital five times and you know, you’re so weak and all you’re gonna talk about is your damn health and I think what a miserable thing, and boy did we raise some cain and do some things and we didn’t even never consider getting old because we didn’t even know what it was.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling