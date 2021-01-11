During her appearance on The Bump, Billie Kay spoke on the possibility of managing The Riott Squad. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, they has been a couple of tweets. Have I sent most of the new text messages? The answer would be yes. Have I gotten a reply for most of those texts? The answer would be no. I see what The Riott Squad are trying to do. They’re trying to play hard to get, but I’m up for the challenge. And like I said, I’m just here to offer my services and guidance to whoever needs it. So, I’m confident they might write back, and Friday night on Smackdown, you might see something happen.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Bump. H/T 411Mania.