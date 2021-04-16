Former WWE women’s tag champion Billie Kaye has released a statement on her Instagram commenting on her release from WWE, which was announced earlier today along with a number of other talents including Samoa Joe, Bo Dallas, and Kaye’s tag partner, Peyton Royce. She gives thanks to everyone backstage, specifically Vince McMahon and Triple H for allowing her the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon & HHH for the past 6 years. They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10 year od girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag team championships at WrestleMania.

Thank you to every single person in both locker rooms and everyone that I had the pleasure of working with behind the scenes too. I love you all and will never forget your support and all the crazy stories we have together. I will miss you all so much.

Thank you to all the fans for inviting me into your lives. I hope I made you smile and laugh, that’s all I ever wanted to do. I’ll never forget all the kind words and memories we’ve had together over the years.

Thank you to my family for always supporting this crazy dream and sacrificing so much for me to achieve it. I honestly wouldn’t have gotten to where I am without you all. You have my entire heart.

And thank you to my life partner, Cassie. Our journey started together and it’s only fitting that it ends together. I love you, I’m beyond proud of you and I’m with you forever.

Lastly, Thank you to everyone that reached out to me today. Knowing that I affected people’s lives in a positive way means the absolute world to me.