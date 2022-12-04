Fightful recently conducted an interview with Billie Starkz, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, most notably what she hopes to achieve while grinding it out on the independent wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her goal is to make a full-time living on wrestling alone:

My goal is, right now, I honestly just want to make this into my living once college is done with. I’m so close to that goal. It’s been very, very hard to do because I need to have good merchandise, I need to keep steady bookings, I need to post on social media just so I have this attention on me. So then I can make money from this attention.

Says she’s studying business and marketing in college so she has something to fall back on: