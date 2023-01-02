Billie Starkz, a beloved regular to fans of GCW, made her AEW debut on the December 27th edition of Dark by taking on Red Velvet.

Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan. She is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder.

Speaking to the Joshi Pod, Starkz looked back on her AEW experience.

“It was a really great experience. It was definitely a very comfortable environment for me, I feel like I was immediately welcomed in and wasn’t stressed at all. I think that was also because I had so many friends there already. I had Skye (Blue), who I shared a hotel room with, hyping me up the entire day and getting me excited to go. Then, I ran into Top Flight [Darius & Dante Martin] and hung out with them. They’re my friends from F1RST Wrestling in Minnesota and are great guys, who have stayed at my house before. I was like, ‘Oh, this will be great, I’ll get to see everybody,'” said Starkz.

