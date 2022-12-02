Billie Starkz recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Starkz sharing a story about telling her teachers that she was a pro-wrestler and that she wasn’t getting abused at home. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How one of her school teachers was worried because of all the bruises she had on her body:

It’s definitely been crazy. My freshman year of high school I had a teacher pull me out into the hallway. I was like, ‘I didn’t even doing anything. What am I in trouble for?’ Like, I’m so confused. This is the first couple of weeks in school. I haven’t even talked during class, really. All my work’s good. I’m straight A’s. What did this woman pull me out into the hallway for? She’s like, ‘Hey, you’re doing really great. But what’s going on with all these bruises?’ I was like, ‘Oh! Oh, you think my mom is abusing me at home. No.’

Says she told her teacher that she was training to be a wrestler: