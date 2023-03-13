Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Billie Starkz will be taking on B3CCA in singles-action at the April 6th War Chamber event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an update look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

As the women’s featherweight division continues to expand and showcase a new generation of female fighters, two of the most talked about wrestlers will collide in the mecca of wrestling: New York City.

Billie Starkz has been winning bouts and the adoration of the fans since debuting. B3CCA has been making the critical gains to get into title contention. Now the two are set to meet in a high stakes bout with championship implications for the winner.

One of the most talked about up-and-coming prospects in the sport, Starkz, an 18-year-old high school senior, is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle. Fresh off of her first tour of Japan, Starkz’s momentum is at an all-time high as the Louisville native enters a match that could cement her as the next challenger for Taya Valkyrie’s world championship.

An impressive emerging force of a new generation of wrestlers out of the New England area, B3CCA is a breakout star on the northeast wrestling circuit. Igniting roars from the fans with her breathtaking 450 splash, B3CCA has quickly captured the attention of promoters around the world.

With multiple tours of Europe, the “international pop star” has enjoyed high-profile bouts in the UK’s Pro Wrestling EVE organization as well as Germany’s wXw.

With a depth of experience, having trained with some of the best around the world, B3CCA now targets Billie Starkz as the final hurdle to challenging for her first world championship.

Who will prevail?

See Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Mandy León

FBI

