Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new women’s division matchup for the January 7th Blood & Thunder event. Indie sensation Billie Starkz will be taking on Kayla Kassidy in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

Billie Starkz, one of the most talked about up-and-coming prospects in the sport, steps through the doors of the legendary 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia for the first-time ever on January 7th and makes her Major League Wrestling debut.

A standout star on the independent circuit, Starkz is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle, having debuted in her mid-teens. Fresh off of her first tour of Japan, Starkz’s momentum is at an all-time high as the Louisville native enters the women’s featherweight division.

Across the ring will be yet another MLW debut in the making as Kayla Kassidy steps foot for the first-time ever in an MLW ring January 7. The Paris, KY native has been climbing the Midwest wrestling circuit for the past 3 years, climbing the rankings by putting away several with her signature crossface.

Will Billie rock the house in Philly or will Kayla’s crossface cripple Billie’s meteoric rise in Major League Wrestling?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Zoey Skye

Hardcore Match

Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

The Billington Bulldogs

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

