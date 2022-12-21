Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new women’s division matchup for the January 7th Blood & Thunder event. Indie sensation Billie Starkz will be taking on Kayla Kassidy in singles-action at the event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.
The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.
Billie Starkz, one of the most talked about up-and-coming prospects in the sport, steps through the doors of the legendary 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia for the first-time ever on January 7th and makes her Major League Wrestling debut.
A standout star on the independent circuit, Starkz is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle, having debuted in her mid-teens. Fresh off of her first tour of Japan, Starkz’s momentum is at an all-time high as the Louisville native enters the women’s featherweight division.
Across the ring will be yet another MLW debut in the making as Kayla Kassidy steps foot for the first-time ever in an MLW ring January 7. The Paris, KY native has been climbing the Midwest wrestling circuit for the past 3 years, climbing the rankings by putting away several with her signature crossface.
Will Billie rock the house in Philly or will Kayla’s crossface cripple Billie’s meteoric rise in Major League Wrestling?
Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!
CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)
Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)
National Openweight Championship
Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion
World Tag Team Championship
Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team
Real1 vs. Microman
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Zoey Skye
Hardcore Match
Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page
Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella
Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
The Bomaye Fight Club
The Billington Bulldogs
Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie
Delirious
Sam Adonis
Cesar Duran
The FBI
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:30 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.