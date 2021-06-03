NWA President Billy Corgan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of different topics, including what he thought of the cuts made by WWE, specifically Braun Strowman, and how he’s pitched Tony Khan to host Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis III on AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he pitched Tony Khan to host Cody Rhodes vs. Nick Aldis III:

I’ve pitched it to Tony [Khan] a few times [Nick Aldis coming over to AEW]. It’s Tony’s world, I respect him for what he’s building. But yeah, look, I’ll say it again, Nick [Aldis] versus Cody Rhodes for a third time. I mean, that is an epic, epic matchup waiting to happen. I saw it happen twice in front of my own eyes and when you combine Cody with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and that history, I’m sorry, I saw a look on Cody’s face that I’ve only seen when he was fighting for that title, because you can’t tell me that history does not mean something to him. I mean, his father’s nickname is tattooed across his chest for a reason and when your dad’s Dusty Rhodes, I mean, I’m sorry. I get goosebumps just talking about the dang thing, so I hope we see Cody and Nick down the road at some point because that to me, it’s just like, it’s just waiting. It’s just waiting.

Comments on recent WWE releases including Braun Strowman and Lana:

Well, Braun Strowman. No [I’m not saying that because he’s the biggest star that got released]. If he was green in NXT, I’d be jumping all over it. I mean… Bully [Ray], you’re a big guy. There aren’t that many big guys that have that level of ability, so you think how do you let a guy like that out the door? I don’t mean to be critical, I’m not making the business decisions but I don’t know how you let a guy like that out the door. Ruby Riott I think has a very, very bright future. Lana, holy cow, how do you let her go? I mean I’ve seen Lana in person, just behind the scenes, a truly beautiful woman. I mean marketable to the nines, has worked very, very hard as best as I can see both what’s in public and what I know behind the scenes to really improve. I don’t know how you let her go. I don’t understand it but again, I’m not making those decisions and whatever their reasons, there’s obviously a lot of speculation, but when you looked at this list you thought, ‘Oh man, this is pretty wild,’ especially when things are heating up between AEW and WWE at least in the public’s mind. Maybe WWE doesn’t feel that way. There’s a lot of difference there in terms of the business but in terms of the public’s mind, you got a little bit of a rivalry going on. AEW obviously has some momentum. I think to dump key talents like that on the market at this time seems like a very, very odd decision.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)