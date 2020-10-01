National Wrestling Alliance President Billy Corgan issued a statement online earlier today commenting on the one-year anniversary of the hit Youtube series NWA Powerrr. Corgan reflects on the last 365 days of his the promotion’s product, which included multiple pay per views, a shutdown due to COVID-19, and women’s champion Thunder Rosa being featured on AEW. He also says that NWA will be returning to programming soon, even if it means without performing in front of fans.

One year ago, we shot our first episode of NWA POWERRR; suffice to say it’s been a crazy ride ever since. From trending #1 world wide on our debut to successful PPV’s to having to stop many plans (including the Crockett Cup) due to the plague, to Rosa appearing with the NWA Women’s championship on @allelitewrestling to now adding our voice to the collective that is Prime Time Live on the @unitedwrestlingnetwork, I can only say to our great fans ‘hang in there’. We are currently talking about bringing back POWERRR very soon, even if it means we can’t have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work. But it’s nice to see our friend and former champion Tim Storm here. If anyone can lead us out of this, it’s a man or woman like him: who gives it all he or she’s got even when the chips are done. That sounds more grim than I mean it, cause yeah: still here, still kicking, and ready to get ready to rock…

