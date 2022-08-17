NWA President Billy Corgan recently joined Steve Falls from NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including why he wasn’t able to run another Empowerr pay-per-view special this year, an event he does wish to run back following the success of the first Empowerrr last summer. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says they couldn’t do Empowerrr this year since because there weren’t enough female free agents:

“No, it is in the cards. In fact, I saw a headline recently that said I don’t plan on bringing [Empower] back and that’s totally false. What it was is that we looked at Empowerrr for this NWA 74 pay-per-view and unfortunately there’s an opacity of female talent available on the open market because there is such a demand for female talent both with WWE and AEW. There just isn’t a ton of free agent talent available that can work at the television level. Is there enough talent, absolutely, but you’re talking about putting people on international pay-per-view where you’re asking fans to pay money. You’re gonna put on an all female pay-per-view, by the way let’s all remember that [if] that PPV doesn’t go well and you put people in positions they are not ready for, it’s gonna blow back on those talents and the company.”

Says NWA will definitely run another Empowerrr in the future:

“We will definitely run another Empowerrr pay-per-view, absolutely. Hopefully next year. It’s just one of those things where it has to be the right time. Look at all of the people under contract with WWE and look at all of the people under contract with AEW and you recognize probably 80-90% of the top female talent is already under contract with those companies.”

