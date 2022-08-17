NWA President Billy Corgan recently sat-down with Stephanie Chase for a discussion about all things professional wrestling, which included Corgan explaining his reasoning for introducing the NWA women’s television championship, a title that he believed was noticeably absent from the company’s lineup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why he introduced an NWA women’s TV title:

Well, you know, you find yourself thinking about equal opportunity in a new frame of reference these days as you should and it’s glaringly obvious that here we have a TV Title. It’s just called the TV Title. It’s not necessarily called the male TV Title and you start thinking, well, is it a TV Title for everyone? Or is it a TV Title only for men? And then we should have a female-only TV Title.

Says the NWA does not do mixed wrestling:

In the NWA, we do not do mixed wrestling, the men do not face the women. We have not done one match like that-that I remember in my four-to-five years of ownership so it seemed obvious it was a glaring omission in our belts that we did not have a TV Title for the women.

