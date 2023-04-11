NWA President Billy Corgan spoke with WGN Radio 720 about a wide range of topics, including what the Smashing Pumpkins frontman thinks of WWE’s recent merger with Endeavor.

Corgan states that even thought WWE is competition, the deal is incredibly helpful for his promotion.

Believe it or not, it’s actually really good for the NWA. First of all, WWE has always been very positive about what I’m trying to do and very supportive, even if it’s behind the scenes.

Staying on the subject, Corgan explains that WWE succeeding means there is a market for wrestling and shows audiences that the product is here to stay.

Their growth, and the fact that they just had this massive sale, tells a lot of people who don’t really believe in professional wrestling as an entertainment product, it suddenly — people start to look at what I’m doing and think ‘Okay, he’s not that crazy. There actually is a business there, and it’s growing.

Corgan’s NWA recently held its 312 pay-per-view, an event that saw EC3 capture gold and Tyrus keep his world championship run alive.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)